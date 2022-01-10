Surge in cases: Kolkata Police to receive complaints through WhatsApp; about 96 more cops test positive

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has taken an initiative to receive complaints through WhatsApp owing to the increase in Covid cases among the cops recently.



It has been decided that none will be allowed to enter the police station unless there is an emergency.

According to sources, every police station has been given a mobile number having a WhatsApp account in each of the connections.

People can lodge complaints through WhatsApp.

However, in case of emergency or any such cases for which the complainant has to be in front of police personnel, then only people will be allowed to enter the police stations. The decision was taken by the senior Kolkata Police officials due to the sharp increase in Covid cases in the city as well among the cops.

On Sunday 96 more Kolkata cops were found Covid infected taking the tally to 450.

"It will help us as well as general people not to visit the police station to lodge a complaint. General diaries can be recorded through WhatsApp," Kolkata Police official.

"The reference number can also be shared through the same manner. If the complainant wants to get a received copy or receipt of the complainant as well as the FIR copy, they can collect it after a few days when the Covid graph decreases," added the Kolkata Police official. However, in case of any emergency or a serious issue for which the complainant's presence is essential, then only general people will be allowed to enter the police stations.

The list of the new numbers has been shared by the Kolkata police on social media.