Surge in cases: Impose night curbs sternly, state tells dists

Kolkata: State government on Saturday asked all the district administrations to take the highest possible measures to check the rise of Covid infection ahead of a possible third wave. District officials have been advised to consider the necessity of announcing containment zones.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday held a high level meeting with the district officials from Nabanna and asked them to strictly enforce the night restrictions to check a further spread.

Dwivedi also issued certain directives so that the Covid curve can be checked. It was learnt that the Chief Secretary had expressed concern over the rising number of cases.

All the district administrations have been asked to give utmost importance to vaccinnations. The Covid hospitals will have to once again evaluate their existing infrastructure.

Around 974 fresh Covid cases were detected across the state in the past 24 hours. The daily infection on Friday stood at 846 while on Thursday the number remained at 833. On Wednesday the number remained at 867. State on Tuesday saw 726 new cases.

State registered around 7,731 active Covid cases on Friday. As many as 808 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.31 percent. Around 12 people died of Covid in the state on Saturday.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,85,466 so far. Out of this, around 15,58,690 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 19,045 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.79 percent on Saturday. The positivity rate remained at 2.26 percent on Saturday while the fatality rate in Bengal registered at 1.20 percent.

According to health bulletin on Saturday, aound 147 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 268. South 24-Parganas has seen 79 new cases, Hooghly 84 and Howrah 76, Darjeeling 27, Nadia 56, Jalpaiguri 21. Bengal has so far carried out 1,88,85,567 Covid sample tests out of which around 43,159 tests were done on Saturday.

State has administered 12,07,909 doses on Saturday taking the total doses administered so far in Bengal to 7,17,77,162.