Surge in cases among police personnel: Traffic cops asked to prosecute violators online

KOLKATA: Traffic police personnel across the city have been instructed to prosecute the traffic rule violators online through the citation system, owing to the increase in Covid cases among the Kolkata Police personnel.



According to sources, for the past few days, figure of Covid infected cops in Kolkata Police has jumped drastically. Several senior Kolkata Police officials also got infected. Due to the alarming situation, it has been decided that traffic police personnel will not seize any document or receive a spot fine from the traffic rule violators.

Traffic sergeants have been instructed to stop the offending vehicle and initiate a citation case using the application of Kolkata Traffic Police for vehicle prosecution styled as 'KTP app'. While initiating a citation case, concerned police officers need to take a picture of an offending vehicle's registration plate. Without a picture of a registration plate that can be seen clearly, no citation will be initiated. This step was taken to avoid the police personnel from getting close to the people.

A citation case is prosecution for traffic offences, which would be conveyed to the owners of the offending vehicles through SMS. The fine amount can be paid online through Kolkata Traffic Police website or can be paid physically at the concerned traffic guard or Lalbazar counter.