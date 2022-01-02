Surge in cases: Air India set to operate one-way Kolkata-London flights

Kolkata: Air India has decided to operate one way Kolkata-London flight following temporary after the Bengal government on Thursday announced temporary ban on all direct flights from the United Kingdom to Kolkata from January 3, 2022.



It is learnt that Flight AI 164 from London to Kolkata is suspended from January 3. Flight AI 163 from Kolkata to London will operate as scheduled on January 9 and subsequent Sundays.

While the AI will operate a Dreamline aircraft with 18 business class and 138 economy class seats, the aicraft will first come from Mumbai and operate a domestic flight. However, passengers booked on London-Kolkata flight will be re-routed through other cities by AI. Meanwhile, Kolkata airport witnessed significant rise in footfall in December in comparison to last year.

In December 2021, the city airport recorded around 15 lakh passengers. The previous year's December month recorded 14.6 lakh passengers. In December 2019, the footfall of city airport was 21 lakh.

According to an official of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, the airport has been registering 50,000 passengers on an average daily for the last few weeks.