Surajit Kar Purkayastha to head govt Civil Service Study Centre

KOLKATA: Former IPS officer Surajit Kar Purkayastha will be appointed as the Chairman of the Satyendranath Tagore Civil Service Study Centre.



He has served as the state security advisory for the past three years after retiring as the state's Director General of Police.

His term as the state Security Advisor ended on Monday.

He is taking up the job of Chairman of the institution that was set up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to help civil service aspirants in the state.