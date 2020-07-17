Surajit Kar Purkayastha & Howrah commissioner take stock of containment zones

Kolkata: State Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purkayastha on Thursday afternoon visited few containment zones in Howrah along with Commissioner of Howrah City



Police Kunal Aggarwal and District Magistrate (DM) Mukta Arya.

On Thursday around 1 pm, Purkayastha reached Upendranath Mitra Lane which is a containment zone. From there he went to vbisit several other containment zones in Malipachghora, Golabari,

Salkia, Bandhaghat, Botanical Garden areas. During his visit, Purkayastha expressed his anxiety as people were seen reluctant to follow the lockdown norms.

Though he was satisfied with the police arrangement in the containment zones, the state Security Advisor instructed police to make people aware about the situation and also take action against those flouting lockdown norms. Sources informed that Purkayastha has instructed both the police and district administration to keep a tab on the areas outside of the containment zones as well to

prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At present there are 85 containment zones in Howrah among which 22 are in Howrah Municipal Corporation area.