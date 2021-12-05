Supporting TMC, satisfied with work done: Residents of ward 62

Kolkata: Residents of ward 62, where the CPI(M) headquarters is situated, hinted they are satisfied with the development work of Mamata Banerjee government and ready to vote for Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election scheduled to be held on December 19.



"We are supporting Trinamool Congress because we don't have any other option. Indian Secular Front is not so strong. We don't want BJP that is why we are supporting Trinamool Congress in the upcoming civic polls," said Shahabuddin Ahmed, senior citizen of Alimuddin Street on Saturday.

He reiterated that during the yesteryears when the Left Front was in power in the state the Muzaffar Bhawan used to be packed with party workers at least two weeks ahead of corporation election. At present, a few old CPI (M) workers are seen visiting their party head office and conducting street corners or election campaigns.

For the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Sana Ahmed. Congress has fielded Tarannum Jahan. BJP has fielded Sahina Khatoon.

However, CPI(M) has not fielded any candidate from ward 62.

Although the ruling party in West Bengal came out with a list of 144 candidates, the Left Front released names of its 114 nominees, leaving 17 seats for the Congress and the ISF.

"I will vote for the Trinamool Congress candidate Sana Ahmed because of the development work done in our ward," said Md Imran, resident of Colin Street.

He reiterated that lights have been installed on the streets. Roads have been made properly. Parks have been well maintained by the KMC.