Supporters observe Abhishek's birthday with vigour

KOLKATA/BALURGHAT: The 34th birthday of Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamool Congress, was observed with great enthusiasm.



Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters gathered outside Abhishek Banerjee's house Santiniketan on Harish Mukherjee road from early morning. They carried Abhishek's cut out and cake.

In the afternoon, Banerjee came out and met his fans and supporters. He was seen taking selfies with some of them. He waved at the enthusiasts. He went to Mamata Banerjee's house to seek her blessings.

Abhishek's birthday was observed in different districts. The enthusiasts cut cakes to celebrate his birthday and wished him a long life.

Women wing of South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress (TMC) celebrated his birthday as well. The celebration was led by the district president of the women wing of TMC of South Dinajpur Pradipta Chakraborty.

"As per rituals, we cooked Payesh and cut the cake by lighting candles in front of his picture in order to celebrate his 34th birthday," Chakraborty said.

"We prayed for him so that he can shine more in future. He is our idol. The elderly women workers blessed his picture for good health and prosperity," she said.

Visibly overjoyed, a 65-year-old Trinamool worker Purnima Paul said: "I gave my blessings to him from the core of my heart. He is our vigorous leader. I prayed for him to the almighty so that he can attain the highest level at the national level."