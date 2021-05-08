Supporters demand admin post for Saayoni

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress candidate from Asansol South Saayoni Ghosh has lost the Assembly elections but has won the hearts of TMC supporters in her constituency. They have demanded that Ghosh should be given an administrative post in Asansol.



The student wing of the TMC took to the streets with banners and placards on Thursday night and have been vocal with their demand. Ghosh, who is also a Tollywood actress, has gone door-to-door in the constituency and has given a patient hearing to each and every grievance.

"We have been overwhelmed by the hard work Saayoni has put in to reach out to every single voter in this constituency. We believe she has the courage and guts to be vocal against any sort of unfair practice. We want to pass our message to our top leadership that we want her in some administrative post in Asansol so that she can do some work for the people here," a TMC youth leader in the district said.