Supply of liquor likely to be hit in Feb

Kolkata: Supply of liquor in the state may get affected in February due to the new distribution system that has been introduced by the state government.



The earlier system was that the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation, commonly known as BEVCO, used to receive orders from retailers, which were later delivered by BEVCO itself.

For the purpose, BEVCO had set up several warehouses to store liquor.

In the new model, BEVCO will act as only a portal through which orders can be placed. In this model, BEVCO has engaged distributors who will receive orders from the retailers. The order can only be placed through the BEVCO portal. The distributor will buy the liquor from the manufacturers and supply to the retailers.

The whole process will be monitored by the through the portal. After commencement of the new model, the warehouses of BEVCO will no longer be needed. As of now, the warehouses have been given on rent to the distributors till they can arrange one. Also, if the distributors want, they can take over the warehouses by March 31.

Excise sources informed that the supply of liquor may get affected as the website of BEVCO will be upgraded to run the new model.

To avoid any inconvenience, retailers have been asked to store enough so that demand can be met.