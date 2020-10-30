Supply crunch catapults prices of veggies & fruits

Kolkata: Ahead of Lakshmi Puja, prices of essential commodities touched sky-high on Thursday.



Over the past few days, the price of various commodities, including vegetables, fruits, flowers, and other items related to Puja rituals have started skyrocketing. The vendors claimed that due to a steep rise in the cost of transportation, the essential items were being sold at an exorbitant rate.

The price of onion varied between Rs 70-80 per kg in various markets in the city and suburbs. The prices

of potato, gourd, and lady finger remained at Rs 30-40, Rs 40- 50, Rs 50-60 per kg respectively. "Today, we are selling Pomegranate at Rs 150

per kg. Yesterday, the price of Pomegranate was Rs 140 per kg," said Kariman Bibi, a fruit seller at Park Circus market.

She reiterated that the price of most of the fruits including apple and banana was Rs 10 high. Siddique, a vegetable vendor, said: "The prices of vegetables are high but we have nothing to do to control it. On various occasions including Durga Puja there was a rise in the demand of fruits but the supply remained static.

As a result of this the prices go up."

"We had to cut down on a lot of things to meet our budget, as the

prices of various items were high.

In Lake Market, the price of rose

was Rs 40. The usual price is Rs 15. I bought two pieces instead of six pieces," said Papri Dutta, a resident of Hazra. Even the small Lakshmi idols were being sold for Rs 400-1000 each at

various markets in the city while buyers had to spend over Rs 1,000 for decorated ones.