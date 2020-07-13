Supernatural causes or murder, mystery shrouds death of 10-yr-old

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a 10-year-old girl in New Alipore, E block.

According to sources, on Friday evening the minor girl reportedly fell sick while sitting by the window in the house. When her parents rushed her to Vidyasagar State General Hospital, the attending doctor declared the girl dead.

It is alleged that on Friday her family members tried to convince the doctor to release the body which the hospital authority denied. The doctor informed police following which the girl's body was sent for autopsy examination.

After the autopsy was done, a mark was found on the girl's neck. However, the autopsy surgeon opined that the mark is not of strangulation.

Police are waiting for the final autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of

death. Her family members claimed that recently she was living in fear of something unknown. But she did not tell anybody about her fear. Despite repeated approach no police officials received calls or replied to the messages sent.

However, sources claimed that the girl's family members are being questioned as cops found several ambiguities in their statement. Police are also trying to find out whether the girl was suffering from depression due to some reasons. Till Sunday night no one has been arrested. At present the probe is going on based on an unnatural death case initiated at the New Alipore police station.