Superintendent of Baghajatin State General Hospital transferred to North Dinajpur

Kolkata: The superintendent of Baghajatin State General Hospital has been transferred and posted as the deputy chief medical officer of North Dinajpur in the middle of COVID situation.



Dr Debasish Mondal has taken over the charge of Baghajatin state general hospital. The health department officials claimed this as a routine transfer. Many however believe that a recent incident occurred at the hospital might have led to his transfer.

The local CPIM MLA has recently written to the chief medical officer of health in South 24-Parganas that an unclaimed dead body was lying with the morgue of the Baghajatin state general hospital for nearly 24 days but no step was taken by the hospital administration to dispose of the body. It was also alleged that a foul smell had been emanating out from the hospital morgue. It was learnt that a person was taken to the hospital by the local police on 24 May. The victim died on May 27. It was decided that the body would be kept at the morgue as nobody turned up to claim the dead body. The local administration had also urged the hospital to dispose of the body but no steps had been taken.