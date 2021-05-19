Super cyclone Yash likely to hit Sunderbans between May 23 & 25: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that Super Cyclone 'Yash' is likely to make landfall in Sunderbans between May 23 and May 25 and then possibly move towards Bangladesh.



The MeT department warned that cyclone 'Yash' may cause equal devastation as 'Amphan' did in May last year. The MeT office is not quite sure about the direction of the wind. A low depression has been formed in the East Central Bay and its adjoining areas and as it is increasing in strength every day it might take the shape of a 'Super Cyclone' before making landfall by the end of the week.

The weather officials apprehend that the storm might move towards Bangladesh after hitting land in the Sunderbans. The MeT office has already issued a warning for the fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea on May 23. Due to the formation of the depression, temperature will increase in the areas of Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata, South and North 24-Parganas and it is likely to increase further. South Bengal will continue to reel under the scorching sun while thundershower is predicted in North Bengal in the next couple of days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The weather office predicted that mercury would continue to increase, resulting in discomfort for the city-dwellers in the next few days. The Western districts will continue to experience a hot spell as well. The districts like Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore will witness high temperatures in the next 3-4 days. The minimum temperature in these districts will remain above 40 degree Celsius.

The average maximum temperature of the city and its adjoining districts will hover around 40 degree Celsius.