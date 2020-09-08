Suo motu case filed against Dilip Ghosh for threatening police

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Monday raised question before the Home Ministry whether it will take any step against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for threatening police with dire consequences and abusing them while addressing a rally.



The police, however, initiated a suo motu case with New Barrackpore police station in connection with Sunday's incident in which Ghosh threatened policemen of not allowing to see faces of their wife and children. He claimed to maintain a record of a section of policemen who will be facing the dire consequence once the change of power takes place in the state.

A senior police officer said: "First of all there was no provision of organising a political rally with such a huge gathering as per the present Covid norms. So legal steps are being taken in this connection and at the same time for abusing and threatening police

personnel."

The rank and file of the police force was hurt with such a comment when they are relentlessly fighting for the society in the wake of Covid.

Slamming such an act of the BJP's state president, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: "Bengal's BJP President uses foulest language publicly to abuse police and threaten children with dire consequences." She further raised the question that "will the Home Ministry act under NIA, UAPA etc the way it does when students and grandmothers say far less?"

Trinamool Congress MP from Barasat Lok Sabha constituency Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar took a dig at the BJP's state president saying that "Dilip Babu please do not insult policemen and their family members. Does giving up humanity just for the sake of some votes suit a person? #BJPMeansViolence".

In a tweet, Trinamool Congress has stated: "We are requesting the people of Bengal too to maintain a list of such acts including Ghosh's insult to the police when they are fighting in the forefront for the sake of the state at this critical time. People of Bengal will never forget such derogatory comments. #BJPMeansViolence."