Suo-moto complaint filed against few pvt hospitals

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) lodged a suo-motu complaint after some private hospitals, during a sting operation carried out by a private TV channel, allegedly said that they do not accept Swasthya Sathi cards.



The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that some private hospitals admitted that they don't take patients under Swasthya Sathi while some others answered to the queries posed by the media representative in a very roundabout way. Justice Banerjee said that action will be taken against the private hospitals after a probe is conducted.

He also added that the media person who carried out the sting has been requested to appear for the hearing and share data. The private hospitals in question have also been asked to take part in the hearing.

The WBCERC had earlier taken up suo-motu cases on the basis of media reports.

Justice Banerjee once again reminded that the Commission has taken 'zero tolerance' when it comes to Swasthya Sathi refusal.

The WBCERC has already directed all the private hospitals to ensure that not a single case of Swasthya Sathi refusal happens in Bengal.

It may be mentioned here that the State Health department has recently imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 5.31 crore on more than 20 nursing homes and private hospitals across the state for allegedly fudging Swasthya Sathi bills, preparing false bills.

The state government has initiated stern action against private hospitals that are creating hindrance in providing health care in the state. Ever since the Swasthya Sathi scheme was introduced in the state, a section of the private hospitals has been creating obstacles in various ways.

More than 2.30 crore families have been covered under the scheme and 2,290 hospitals have been empanelled. The scheme was announced on February 25 in 2016 and officially launched by the Chief Minister on December 30

in 2016.