Suo moto case against Bengal BJP chief, others

Kolkata: The police have registered a suo moto case against BJP leaders and workers, including state president Sukanta Majumder for allegedly assaulting the police.



According to Kolkata Police, a case has been registered against Majumder along with BJP candidate in Bhabanipur by-election Priyanka Tibrewal, Arjun Singh and Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato with other unknown people at the Kalighat police station in connection with the incident that took place when BJP leaders tried to reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house on Thursday evening. They have been booked for alleged unlawful assembly, rioting and assaulting police personnel to obstruct them from discharging their duties. On Thursday evening, the saffron brigade tried to create a ruckus in Kalighat area by violating CrPC Section 144 near the Chief Minister's residence with the body of a deceased BJP leader of Mograhat in South 24-Parganas, Manas Saha.

One of the sections in the case is non-bailable: Section 353, for obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

Deputy Commissioner (South), Akash Magharia and a large contingent of police force stopped the rally. When police diverted the hearse van towards the crematorium, suddenly Majumdar ran in front of the van and sat on the road. Police had to use force to move him aside to clear the road.

It is alleged that while the police were trying to stop the BJP leaders and workers from reaching Banerjee's house, they deliberately assaulted the on-duty cops. They were then asked by the police to proceed towards Keoratala crematorium. BJP, however, claimed that police have assaulted them when they tried to protest peacefully.

Firhad Hakim, senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, said the BJP had violated the law with its "protest drama" in the high security zone around the Chief Minister's house. "The law will take its own course, the police will do its own job. We in Trinamool have nothing to do with it," he said.

TMC leader Tapas Roy said: "Sukanta Majumdar is just trying to get publicity as the new BJP

chief in the state and making a fool of himself."