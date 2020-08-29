Sunny Leone row: Ashutosh College lodges complaint

Kolkata: Ashutosh College authorities on Friday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police Station of Kolkata Police and Bhowanipore police station on the issue of the name of model-actress Sunny Leone featuring at the top of the merit list in English in the general category.



The matter went viral on social media and created huge confusion among students who had applied for admission in the college.

"We have lodged a complaint through email furnishing the details of the application of the student that relates to the name goof up. The police have been urged to investigate the matter and identify what led to such an issue," said Apurba Ray, Vice-Principal of the college.

The matter also came to the notice of the actor who tweeted: "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class."

Later in the evening, the candidate's name in the merit list was replaced with 'ABC' while the other details remained the same.

A similar howler was also found in the merit list of Budge Budge College where the name of the model-actress figured in number 151 of the merit list of English Honours. However, the error was rectified and the original name of the candidate was mentioned.