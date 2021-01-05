Sunil Mondal no more our MP: Trinamool tells LS speaker

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with the appeal to strip off Sunil Mondal from his designation of MP.



Bandopadhyay has urged the LS Speaker to apply defection

law against Mondal who had joined the BJP on December 19 last year, the same day when Suvendu Adhikari had joined the saffron party.

According to experts there is no legal hurdle in imposing the defecation law against Mondal, an MP from Burdwan East. The present number of TMC members in the LS is 22. If Mondal would have joined a party with one third majority then his MP designation could not be cancelled.

But as Mondal had defected so this law can be applied against him. Mondal has defected from parties earlier also. In 2011 he had left the CPI(M) and joined the Forward Block. In 2014 he joined Trinamool Congress and after winning from Burdwan East seat became an MP for the first time.