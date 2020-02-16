Sunderbans included in govt's wetland management plan

Kolkata: The state Environment department has included Sunderbans in its wetland management plan and has constituted a committee that will prepare a project report on its proper management.



The committee in its report will also include an action plan for the protection of East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW) – a Ramsar site where illegal constructions have been a major problem. The satellite image of EKW has revealed illegal construction taking place at several moujas and the National Green Tribunal is monitoring the proceedings at EKW.

"The Sunderbans has been included in our wetland management plan. We will be preparing a project report along with a comprehensive plan of its management. The emphasis will be on improvement in the livelihood of the beneficiaries associated with the mangrove forest," said Saumen Mahapatra, state Environment minister. The committee is expected to submit the project report before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change by March 31.

In January 2019, Sunderban Reserve Forest spread over 4,260 sq km with over 2,000 sq km of mangrove forests and creeks was declared a Ramsar Site. It has been designated as India's 27th Ramsar site and now happens to be the largest protected wetland in the country.

A senior official of the department said that a major challenge is the protection of mangrove cover in the Sunderbans which has been acting as a shield against natural calamities like cyclones. When severe cyclone Bulbul hit the state on November 9, 2019, it was observed that the areas located in close proximity to the mangrove cover witnessed lesser devastation.

Some of the areas in and around Sagar Islands, where mangrove cover is minimum was badly affected by the cyclone, while in the eastern part of these affected places, where there is mangrove cover, the effect of the cyclone was found to be lesser.

"We will go for plantation of trees like Sundari, Goran, Keora along the banks of the river that are prone to erosion. Soil clinging to roots of the mangrove species Goran harbours two bacterial species that love arsenic and can tolerate salt. The bacteria can find use in bioremediation technologies and even promote plant growth. Keora leaves are a feast for the deer and as the monkeys jump on these trees some leaves fall to the ground and the deer eat the leaves," the official added.

The minister also took a dig at the Union minister of state for Environment Babul Supriyo (without taking his name) for taking certain decisions regarding Sunderbans without following proper procedure.

"We have been witnessing a tendency of depriving Bengal in many aspects. The mangrove cover in Sunderbans is being augmented and we are taking all possible measures in that direction," Mahapatra said.