Sundarini Naturals adds another feather in its cap

Kolkata: After receiving organic certification for its milk some three to four months back, Sunderban Co-operative Milk and Livestock Producers Ltd (SCMLPL) that offers milk and a plethora of milk products under the brand name Sundarini Naturals has added another feather in its cap by acquiring certificate from a noted Gurgaon based Food Analysis and Research Laboratory that its milk is free from any sort of preservative or adulterants.



"Great Happy News Sundarini Organic Cow Milk. Got Certificate to be free from oxytocin (synthetic hormone), 27 types antibiotics, 40 types pesticides, six major adulterant groups," tweeted M V Rao Additional Chief Secretary of state Co-operation department.

A senior official of Sundarini Naturals said that the milk sample was sent to the NABL accredited laboratory for a stronger stamp to its the organic certification.

The move assumes significance with Sundarini all set to launch an App to reach out to more people of the city with its milk and milk products like ghee, paneer etc and products like honey, rice, sona moong dal, eggs.

SCMLPL has tied up with 150 posh apartments in the city located in Sonarpur, Narendrapur, Mukundapur, Ajoynagar area adjacent to EM Bypass, Behala-Thakurpukur- Joka in south Kolkata , New Town, and a handful in east Kolkata too where it delivers its products on a regular basis through its own delivery mechanism.

Sundarini products including milk is also sold through its outlets at Parnasree in Behala, Joka, Muchipara near Tollygunge-Karunamoyee, Santoshpur, Ajoynagar. Motijheel in Dum Dum and Kolkata airport.

"A little over a month we have launched Aarogya Sandesh and Aarogya Doi made from milk mixed with 15 herbal ingredients and purely organic Sunderban honey which will contribute in boosting immunity of a person who eats the sweet meats and will give him an edge in fighting COVID-19 pandemic," said a senior official of SCMLPL.

Sundarini, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was rolled out to empower the women of Sunderbans in the year 2015. It started with packaged milk but now it has done away with packaged milk and sells milk in bottles. The Cooperative scores over others for its organic method adopted in every step right from milk collection, transportation to its dairy plant and then manufacture of milk products.

A bottle of 1 litre milk costs Rs 80.