Suman Banerjee quits from all BJP posts

Kolkata: Actor Suman Banerjee who was the member of the state committee of BJP and convener of the cultural cell resigned from all posts of the party.



Banerjee went to the state committee head quarters on Muralidhar Sen Lane and and handed over his resignation to Pratap Bandyopadhyay.

Describing the cause of his resignation as "personal" Banerjee said: "As I have become busy with my professional work I could not devote enough time to the party and hence I thought that I should relinquish all posts."

Banerjee had joined BJP along with actors Rupa Bhattacharya and Anindya Pulak Bandyopadhyay.

Both have resigned from the party some time ago. Banerjee's distance with the party increased after he was not invited to campaign for the party's nominee Priyanka Tibrewal in the by-election in Bhabanipur.

Asked whether he felt neglected after being dropped from the list of the star campaigners, Banerjee said: "It was the decision of the party. Senior party leaders kept me out of the list as they thought there were better campaigners."

Asked whether he is joining Trinamool Congress he said: "I will work as an ordinary BJP member. I am a member of the party and will continue to remain so."