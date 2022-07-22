Sultry weather to continue for next 72 hours in South Bengal districts

Kolkata: Sultry and uncomfortable weather will continue to haunt people in all South Bengal districts in the next 72 hours. There has been scattered and sporadic rainfall in some places in South Bengal in the past couple of days but it fails to reduce the high humidity level.



South Bengal has a rain deficit of around 46 per cent till July 19 while in case of North Bengal, the deficit stands at 4 per cent. North Bengal districts, on a number of occasions, have received heavy showers for a prolonged time. But all the South Bengal districts are yet to receive heavy spells of showers.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the discomfort will prevail despite scattered rainfall in some pockets of South Bengal. The intensity of rainfall may slightly go up in Gangetic Bengal during the weekend. North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will receive heavy rainfall in the next three days. There was a light shower in Kolkata and various other South Bengal districts on Thursday. Humidity level touched 90 per cent.

It may be mentioned here that after two years, Kolkata registered a record deficit of rain at 59 per cent in June this year. There have been fresh apprehensions among the weather experts whether the current month will end with a rain deficit. Kolkata had recorded a rain deficit of around 68 per cent in 2019. The south-west monsoon entered South Bengal on June 18. South Bengal witnessed a delayed entry of monsoon this year as it normally enters the region on June 11. The south-west monsoon entered North Bengal and also north-eastern parts of the country on June 3. The monsoon entered South Bengal in a weak phase.