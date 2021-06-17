Sukhobrishti encounter: Police trace guesthouse where slain gangsters stayed

kolkata: The police have traced the guest house located in Salt Lake where the gangsters from Punjab Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh were staying before shifting to the flat in Shapoorji Sukhobrishti housing.



According to sources, cops came to know that Bharat had arranged rooms online by providing fake identity of the duo at the guest house located in CL 54 of Salt Lake.

Cops have sealed the room for investigation purposes and also scrutinising the guest house register and CCTV footage.

Police also came to know that Bharat had arranged for his stay at a luxurious hotel near Chinar Park.

A woman was also staying with Bharat who claimed to be his wife.

However Punjab Police reportedly informed the Bidhannagar City Police that the woman is not Bharat's wife.

After Jaipal and Jaspreet settled at the flat, Bharat returned to Mohali in the same car which was seized in Punjab a few days ago.

Sources informed that Bidhannagar City Police may seek remand of Bharat as he is the person who can reveal the details of their plan and whether any other people are involved in the conspiracy.

During the ongoing probe into the gunning down of dreaded criminals from Punjab— Jaipal Bhuller and Jaspreet Singh—at the Sapoorji Sukhobrishti housing complex in New Town, police had earlier learnt that the slain gangsters were apparently using Bengal as a corridor for drug and arms smuggling.

The two criminals, who were wanted in several cases, were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police. According to sources, police had also learnt that the gangsters had entered Bengal a few days before May 23.