Sujit Bose inaugurates 6th New Town Book Fair & 7th New Town Mela

Kolkata: Minister of state for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose inaugurated the sixth New Town Book Fair and seventh New Town mela on Tuesday.



Jogen Chowdhury, poets Joy Goswami and Subodh Sarkar and Satyam Roy Chowdhury were present along with Debashis Sen, chairman of Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco). were present at the opening.

The National Poetry Festival will be held in association with Sahitya Akademi.

Eminent authors and poets from in and around the corner of the country assemble on the meet , recite their poetry. There will be seminars on seminars on three days.

The theme of the book fair is the bicentenary of IshwarchndraVidyasagar. The youth Lit Meet will be held for two days, on 4 and 5 January 2020. The book fair is going to host seventy book stalls and renowned publishers like Anondo Publishers, Woodpecker, Parul Prakashani and Evolve will participate in the fair. "The enthusiasm and energy is surreal. It is evident that literature and art still encourage people in the digital age, where buying and reading books are believed to be a thing of the past," said Prof. Urmila Sen, President, New Town Book Fair.

New Town Book Fair will be held till January 5. The gates will open every day at 1 pm and will close at 8 pm and on holidays the gates will open at

12 pm and close at 9 pm.

The state Information and Technology department has opened a stall. Interested persons can become member and membership cards will be issued to them at the stall.

There is a stall on the start up to create an awareness among the visitors.