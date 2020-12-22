Sujata joins TMC; husband & BJP MP Saumitra Khan declares divorce during press meet

Kolkata: Sujata Mondol Khan, wife of sitting BJP MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday in protest against the joining of "corrupt and opportunists" in the saffron party.



She alleged that "newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders" are getting more importance in BJP than the loyal ones.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and party's MP Saugata Roy handed over the party flag to her, welcoming her to the party fold. She led the BJP in Bankura during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and helped her husband Saumitra win the Bishnupur Parliamentary seat as Khan was not allowed to enter the district.

Talking to the media, Sujata said: "I have joined the Trinamool Congress as I want to work with respect and participate in the work being carried out under Mamata Banerjee."

Coming down heavily on the BJP, she said: "The party cannot stand on its own feet and is banking on people with a tarnished image. They are selfish, greedy, corrupt and opportunists. How can they become honest overnight by joining a particular party? This, I fail to understand."

Sujata said the genuine and unselfish workers are not honoured and such outsiders are given key posts. "The BJP has failed to understand that they are opportunists and have joined the party to satisfy their own selfish interests," she added.

Khan said the state BJP has failed to produce a single leader. "We have Mamata Banerjee as our leader and she will be the Chief Ministerial candidate. Who is the BJP Chief Ministerial candidate," she asked.

Sarcastically, she added: "There are 13 candidates for the post of deputy Chief Minister and six candidates for the post of Chief Minister. But they have no person whom they can project as the CM. In the Lok Sabha elections, they had projected Narendra Modi, he is our Prime Minister and he cannot come to work in Bengal. We want someone here in Bengal."

She said she was ready to work for the party and the huge development work that is being carried out throughout Bengal. "I am a person who prefers to accept challenges. When I started working in Bankura in 2019, people criticised me, tried to scare me too. But fighting all odds, I reached the target. I will work seriously to ensure victory for the Trinamool Congress," she said.

Meanwhile, political animosity seems to threaten her marriage. According to reports, her husband Saumitra Khan allegedly said he would file for divorce after his wife joined the TMC.