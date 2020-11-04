Suicide bid disrupts Metro services

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro services were affected after a man allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Esplanade metro station on Tuesday.



The incident took place at about 12.12 pm when Sandip Karmakar, a 22-year-old resident of Hooghly Chandi Tola, jumped in front of the metro rake. The driver of the train applied emergency brake.

The power connection to the railway track was immediately disconnected. The RPF and Metro personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the victim. The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital. Truncated services were run from Maidan to Kavi Subhash both UP and DN direction and Central and Noapara both UP and DN direction.

"Normal services resumed at 11.59 pm," informed a Metro official.