Suicide bid at Dum Dum Metro Station foiled

Kolkata: An alert RPF staff of Kolkata Metro foiled a suicide bid at Dum Dum metro station on Tuesday



afternoon.

"Today at around 12.04 pm, a person aged 29 years suddenly got down on the "Down" track in Dum Dum Metro station with an intention to commit suicide," said an

official.

He reiterated that the on-duty RPF and other station staff and passengers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him. But he was insistent to commit suicide.

Finally, Metro RPF and other Metro officials were compelled to lift him by his arms from the track and take him to the RPF booth.

On interrogation, he confessed that he was trying to commit suicide due to family problems.

His family was contacted over phone and local police personnel of Sinthi Police station were informed about this incident.

Later, he was handed over to his father in the presence of police personnel of Sinthi Police station and Metro officials after observing all official formalities.

"Due to the promptness of the on-duty RPF staff and station staff, normal Metro services were not disrupted even after the suicide attempt," pointed out the official.