Suicide attempt: Woman jumps from flyover, lands on taxi roof; saved

KOLKATA: A woman aged about 22 years reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the Gariahat flyover on Sunday night.



The woman, who is an employee of a jewelry show room in Gariahat area, was miraculously saved as she had landed on the roof of a taxi. Police rushed the woman to a private hospital on Sarat Bose Road where she was treated. After a few hours the woman was discharged from the hospital.

According to sources, the woman is a resident of South Kolkata. On Sunday around 9 pm, after her duty hours she reportedly walked on the Gariahat flyover. After a few moments she jumped from flyover at the Gariahat crossing. At that moment a taxi was passing through the area. The woman fell on the roof of the taxi. Due to the impact the rear windscreen shattered and the portion of the roof on which the woman had fallen was damaged. The traffic cops on duty at the Gariahat crossing rescued the woman and rushed her to the hospital.

Sources informed that she had suffered just a fracture on her right hand. Later Gariahat police station started a probe. Till Monday no foul play was suspected. Police are yet to talk to the woman to find out the cause behind her suicide attempt.