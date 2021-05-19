Suggest places for Covid facilities: KMC urges Puja committees

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has asked the Puja committees in the city to explore space for setting up Safe Homes, quarantine centres and oxygen parlours for the Covid affected people in the city. The civic body has circulated WhatsApp number 8335988888 on which the Puja committees or clubs can inform the KMC about the details of the site and accordingly steps will be taken.



"The Durga Puja committees in the city are associated with social service throughout the year. Now, in the pandemic situation, the urgency is to set up Safe Homes, quarantine centres or oxygen parlours. So, we want the Puja committees to support us in our endeavour of developing more infrastructure for fighting Covid," a senior KMC official said.

After receiving the appeal through WhatsApp, the officials of KMC's Health department will visit the place and examine the possibilities of setting up the facilities. If the department finds the place suitable then, they would forward the proposal for final approval to the state Health department.

The Health department will take the final call on what sort of facility can be developed in that particular place.

A number of clubs like Ahritola Yuvak Brinda, Rammohun Sammilani, Barisha Sarbojonin, Haridevpur 41 Pally, Chetla Agrani, Bejoypur Sarbojonin and Sodepur Club already started oxygen delivery at doorstep service in different parts of the city.

"We have already earmarked around 15 places in five zones in the city, where we feel Safe Home or quarantine facilities can be developed," Saswata Bose, president of Forum for Durgotsav said.

The Forum is an umbrella organisation of 350 community puja committees in the city.