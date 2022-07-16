'Sufal Bangla' initiative must be followed by other states: Expert

KOLKATA: Appreciating the Sufal Bangla initiative of the state government, agriculture expert V. Padmanand opined that it should be followed by other states as well.



He was addressing the "Rural Livelihood Summit 2022" held in the city recently.

It was organised by The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry, NABARD and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.As a vast majority of the population is still dependent on agriculture, the state government has taken initiatives to enhance farm sector income, said Pradip Kumar Mazumdar, Advisor to the Chief Minister, West Bengal.

He added that it is important to connect the market with the farm produces and now that is being done through Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs).

Ashok Dalwai, Chairman of Commission of Doubling Farmers' Income emphasised on generating more employment and livelihood opportunities in rural area.

Subrata Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Food Processing Industries & Horticulture, said understanding the fact that the farmers have no control over market, the state government has initiated several schemes and packages to support the farm community.

A R Khan, CGM, NABARD referred to a study conducted by NABARD recently showed that FPOs involved in fruits vegetables and dairies increased their net income by 20 to 45 per cent.

West Bengal is one of the leading states in India in empowering rural women through forming of Self Help Groups (SHGs). Grant Thornton Bharat LLP which has been promoting development and management of SHGs across India has already started working in four districts of West Bengal.