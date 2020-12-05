Sudipta Sen writes prisoner's petition to PM & CM, names 'influential' leaders

Kolkata: Coming out with a statement naming "influential" leaders from different political parties for taking crores of rupees from him, Saradha Group chief Sudipta Sen wrote a prisoner's petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against them as they are now "criticising others" despite "cheating poor people".



Sen, who is at present in the Presidency Correctional Home at Alipore as an undertrial, wrote the prisoner's petition on December 1 mentioning names of five leaders from four political parties and the amount they have allegedly taken from him. He stated in the petition that "I... want to say that there are many influential persons (who) have taken huge financial (benefits) from me. No action has been taken against them...This is unfortunate as they are now shouting and criticising others. Earlier, I told the CBI about all these".

He further stated: "It is painful to me to see those (those) who are talking (with) high morals and actually cheat(ed) poor people and now joining BJP. I request the CBI and the state police to investigate the matter properly and necessary action may (be) kindly taken". It may be recalled that it was in 2013 when the multi-crore ponzi-scheme scam of Saradha Group had surfaced and the Bidhannagar Police had arrested Sen from Sonmarg in Kashmir. The probe of the chit-fund scam was later handed over to the CBI.