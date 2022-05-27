Sudipta Roy becomes chief of RKS at Cal Med College & Hosp

KOLKATA: Dr Sudipta Roy who is the current Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has got the additional post of RKS Chairman at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital replacing Dr Nirmal Maji.

Dr Maji has resigned from the post of chairman. A notification was issued on Thursday regarding the new appointment. Dr Roy is also the MLA of Serampore in Hooghly. It may be mentioned here that Dr Maji's name was dragged into controversy on several occasions. Questions were raised on Dr Maji following Tosilizumab issues while a senior doctor of the CMCH had recently accused Dr Maji of threatening him. After becoming the new chairman of the CMCH, Dr Roy said he would carry out the responsibilities with utmost sincerity.