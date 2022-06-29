SUCI clashes with cops

KOLKATA: A massive traffic congestion took place on S N Banerjee road near Esplanade after SUCI leaders and workers conducted a protest rally and clashed with the police on Wednesday afternoon.



Despite police requesting SUCI workers to stay calm and allow vehicles to move, none bothered. Later police arrested 79 SUCI leaders and workers to clear the road.Around 2 pm on Wednesday SUCI protest rally was moving towards Esplanade along the S N Banerjee road. Near Janbajar, police stopped the rally by setting up guard rails.

But SUCI workers broke the guardrails and tried to continue with the rally when police intervened. The SUCI workers allegedly got involved in a melee with the cops. Later police arrested 79 SUCI leaders and workers. Later in the evening they were bailed out.