Successful surgery on black fungus patient

Darjeeling: A successful surgery was conducted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on a woman infected with black fungus or mucormycosis.



The patient who hails from Pradhan Nagar, Siliguri, was admitted at the NBMCH on Friday and was diagnosed with the dreaded disease on Sunday.

The doctors decided on emergency surgery by ENT and eye surgeons.

Dr Radheshyam Mahato, head of the ENT department, stated that the surgery has been successful and the patient is in ICU at present. "After this, we will have to reconstruct her face with the help of plastic surgery as part of her face, including mouth and jaws, had to be removed," he added.