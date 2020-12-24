Success of Duare Sarkar causing heartburn for the BJP leaders: TMC

Kolkata: Stating that the 'Duare Sarkar' programme of the government has been extremely successful, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that the initiative is causing heartburn for BJP leaders.



Secretary General of TMC, Partha Chatterjee, addressing the media, further stated that the party will organise a month-long programme in January to spread the message of unity across the state.

Besides highlighting the party's programmes for January, the leader also spoke about the success of the state government's massive outreach drive, Duare Sarkar. "In the second phase, so far 673 Duare Sarkar camps have been organised across the state. As many as 1.33 crore people have visited these camps. Out of them, 79.23 lakh people applied for the Swasthya Sathi scheme. The Swasthya Sathi cards have already been given to 4.72 lakh applicants. These camps are also having facilities for conducting tests and the government has released Rs 8,700 crore for the same," Chatterjee said.

On January 1, the foundation day of Trinamool Congress will be observed. On this day in 1998 Mamata Banerjee founded the party to fight against the misrule and oppression of CPI(M) after she found that the Congress party would never launch any serious movement to dislodge CPI(M). Party flags will be hoisted in all party offices across the state.

Between January 1 and 7, rallies will be taken out across the state. Meetings will be held to make people aware of various initiatives taken by the state government during the past one decade. During the week, the photos of great personalities and freedom fighters will be garlanded. In every ward and block in the state, important people will be honoured.

On January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda will be observed. Rallies and meetings will be conducted across the state to discuss the life and sayings of Swamiji. On January 23, the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji will be observed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already set up a committee comprising Nobel Laureates, Amartya Sen and Abhihit Vinayak Banerjee, litterateur Sirshendeu Mukhopadhyay and Vice-Chancellors of different universities. Banerjee will be the Chairperson of the committee. Colourful rallies will be organised throughout the state. Various clubs and social organisations will take part in these rallies.

On January 26, Republic Day will be observed across the state. Several seminars and symposiums will be held on the freedom movement. On January 30, Martyrs' Day will be

observed to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Throughout the month, the main focus will be on unity, which is the main fabric of India. From time immemorial, India has spoken about social and cultural unity," Chatterjee maintained.