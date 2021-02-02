Substation inaugurated at Baguiati, will prevent snapping of power during storms

Kolkata: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Power minister, inaugurated a 33/11 KV substation at Baguiati More on Monday. Thanks to the substation, now people living in areas under Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly constituency will get underground electricity connection instead of the overhead one. During storm and heavy rain, the overhead lines often get snapped causing inconvenience to the people.



The substation has been installed by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL). Purnendu Basu, state minister for Technical Education, along with senior officials of WBSEDCL was present at the function.

Chattopadhyay said people living in the farthest corner of the state are now getting electricity. Addressing the gathering Purnendu Basu, MLA of Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency, said people in the area were not getting all the benefits and amenities available in other areas of the city. But, such issues have

been resolved.

Water logging in some pockets of the area is no longer an issue as its duration has been reduced. Drinking water problem has been addressed. Under Mamata Banerjee's initiatives, the living condition of the people of Rajarhat Gopalpur areas has been improved.