Substantial dip in cases, only 601 reported in a day

kolkata: Bengal has seen a substantial drop in its daily Covid case loads on Monday as only 601 cases were reported across the state while on Sunday the figure stood at 701.



Active Covid cases on Monday went up to 7,604 from Sunday's figure of 7,587. As many as 572 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals on Monday. The Covid recovery rate remained at 98.32 percent.

Around 12 people died of Covid in the state in the past 24 hours. On Sunday around 10 fatalities were reported in the state.The total number of infected people has reached 15,71,841 so far. Out of this, around 15,45,400 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,837 people have so far died of Covid in the state. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.31 on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 percent. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.20 percent. Around 120 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 135. South 24-Parganas has seen 32 new cases, Hooghly 47 and Howrah 47, Darjeeling 25, Nadia 30, Jalpaiguri 10. Bengal has so far carried out 1,82,89,876 Covid sample tests out of which around 26,510 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Monday and North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths. West Midnapore and Nadia each have seen 2 deaths.

Around 147 Covid testing laboratories have been set up in the state so far and RT PCR/Antigen tests ratio remained at 58:42. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals.

As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Monday. There are 200 safe homes in the state functional and the number of beds in safe homes 11,507. As many as 6,238 people are in home isolation. Around 1,151 patients are in hospital. Health department has so far addressed 22,21,596 general queries so far.