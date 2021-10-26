'Subrata Mukherjee's health serious but stable'

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool leader and the state Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the SSKM Hospital on Monday morning as he complained of sever breathing issues. He was admitted to the same hospital on Sunday with heart-related ailments.



According to hospital sources, his health condition is serious but stable. He was kept under non-invasive ventilation following which his health condition improved. The senior officials of the hospital said that various tests are being performed on him. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also inquired about Mukherjee's health and spoke to the doctors.

A multidisciplinary medical board was formed by the SSKM authorities that consists of Dr Saroj Mondal of cardiology, Dr Soumitra Ghosh of medicine, Dr Ashim Kundu of critical care HDU, Dr Ritabrata Mitra of chest medicine, Dr Arpita Roychowdhury of nephrology and Dr Sujay Ghosh of endocrinology. According to sources, the 75-year-old politician has various comorbidities also. The medical board will take the decision about the next course of treatment after the tests are done.

Mukherjee was taken to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday evening as he had complained of chest pain and breathlessness. "He is being treated in the ICU and his condition is stable. A team of doctors are constantly monitoring the health condition of the minister," said the official.