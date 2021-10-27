'Subrata Mukherjee's health better'

Kolkata: The health condition of the veteran Trinamool Congress leader and state Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee slightly improved on Tuesday and 'Bipap' support was removed.

Mukherjee was taken to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday evening as he had complained of chest pain and breathlessness.

He was shifted to the ICU of the SSKM Hospital on Monday morning as he complained about severe breathing issues. He was admitted to the same hospital on Sunday with heart related ailments. He was kept under non-invasive ventilation following which his health condition improved on Monday.

Multidisciplinary medical board examined his health condition on Tuesday morning. He has shown improvement on various parameters. His respiratory distress has improved. The medical board will however decide when an angioplasty will be conducted on the patient. The medical board will decide the future course of treatment on the basis of various diagnostic tests.