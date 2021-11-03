Subrata Mukherjee stable after angioplasty

kolkata: Health condition of the veteran Trinamool Congress leader and the state Panchayats minister Subrata Mukherjee remains stable on Tuesday after an angioplasty was conducted on him on Monday. Two stents were fitted to his heart as two blockages were spotted. He will be kept under round the clock monitoring. A multidisciplinary medical board has been treating the senior leader.

The multidisciplinary medical board has been constantly monitoring his health condition. He has shown improvement on various parameters. The medical board delayed the angioplasty as his health condition was serious. The doctors took some time to stabilize his health condition.

Mukherjee was taken to the hospital for a regular check-up in the evening of October 24 as he had complained of chest pain and breathlessness. He was shifted to the ICU of the SSKM Hospital on the next morning.