Subrata Mukherjee banks on connect with people, development work done

Kolkata: Banking on the development plank for the ensuing polls, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Ballygunge candidate and senior leader Subrata Mukherjee conducted a door-to-door campaign in his constituency on Thursday. During the campaign,



he exuded confidence about his party's victory.

While urging people to vote for his party, Mukherjee harped on the development works carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government in the past 10 years. Moreover, he also highlighted the strong bond that he shares with people in his constituency.

"I have emotional attachment with the people of this area and my party workers. I urge people to vote for TMC. I have received good response from the people," said Mukherjee, who had won the Ballygunge seat on a TMC ticket by garnering 70,083 votes in the 2016 Bengal Assembly

elections.

His main opponent Krishna Debnath of the Indian National Congress got the second position by bagging 54,858 votes. Jiban Kumar Sen from BJP stood third with 20,622 votes.

In 2011 as well, Mukherjee won the constituency by defeating Dr Fuad Halim of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Dr Fuad Halim is the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate from Ballygunge. Advocate Lokenath Chatterjee is the BJP candidate from Ballygunge.

Meanwhile, Mukherjee said people of his constituency as well as Bengal would vote for the development work done by the Mamata Banerjee government over the past ten years and would not get swayed away by the divisive politics of the BJP.

Earlier, Mukherjee had said after winning the 2021 Assembly elections, TMC would form the government for the third time and the Mamata Banerjee-led government would bring massive development to the state in the next five years.

The Ballygunge Assembly constituency will go to polls on April 26 as

part of the 7th phase of the Assembly polls.