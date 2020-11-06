Subrata Gupta becomes additional Chief Secretary

Kolkata: The IAS officer of 1990 batch Subrata Gupta has been promoted to the rank of additional Chief Secretary on Thursday.



He was the Principal Secretary of the state Food Processing Industries and Horticulture department. On promotion, he has been made the Additional Chief Secretary of the same department.

It has come into effect from November 1.

Meanwhile, the state also witnessed a major reshuffle in the WBCS (Executive) cadre with transfer of 187 officers on Thursday. It includes posting of Block Development Officers (BDOs), Deputy Magistrates and Deputy Collectors.