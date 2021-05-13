Subrata all set to chart action plan for rural development

KOLKATA: Development of rural areas as witnessed in the state from 2011 onwards was one of the key factors that helped Trinamool Congress retain power for the third time by winning a landslide victory in the recently-concluded Assembly polls. In order to continue the same pace of development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again bestowed confidence on veteran leader Subrata Mukherjee, who is continuing as the Minister of the Panchayats and Rural Development department for the third consecutive term.



Mukherjee is all set to prepare a detailed plan of action to set the priorities in terms of executing the schemes and projects of his department based on the present requirements.

"There are key projects like MGNREGA, Pathashree Abhiyan and Banglar Awas Yojana that the Panchayats and Rural Development department implements. We have not only achieved immense success in implementing the schemes, but also Bengal topped among all states in implementing 100 days work schemes. But right at this moment the need is to implement the projects as per the requirement of the present time," Mukherjee said, adding that a robust plan of action will be prepared identifying the key areas - as per the requirement of common people at present — to set the priorities of implementation of work.

The minister will be chairing a high-level meeting with senior officers of his department on Friday to discuss the same.

Mukherjee, who played the role of Pro-tem Speaker in the state Assembly this time, contested the Assembly elections for 12 times with a record of winning 10 of these elections. He became a minister for the first time in 1971 at the age of 26 years.

Forming the government on May 20 in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given him the responsibility of two departments — Panchayats and Rural Development and Public Health Engineering.

Under his supervision, rural Bengal got concrete roads even in the remote villages. He ensured better last mile connectivity across Bengal. He had set a milestone in creating more than 30 crore man days under MGNREGA.

In 1971, Mukherjee got elected as an MLA by defeating Jyoti Bhattacharya of the Workers' Party. He again won the 1972 Assembly elections and became a minister. But he had lost in 1977 as Emergency was declared. Later, he again won from Jorabagan, Chowringhee and finally he got elected as MLA from Ballygunge Assembly segment for the past three times since 2011.