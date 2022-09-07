Subodh Adhikary seeks 15-day time to appear before CBI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Subodh Adhikary, who was summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with a chit fund case, on Tuesday sought a 15-day time to appear before it, the Central agency sources said.



The legislator from Bijpur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation to give the time for collating documents that the economic offences wing of the agency has sought from him, they said.

During the day, Adhikari did not appear before the CBI sleuths, the agency sources said. The summons to the MLA was sent after the central agency had on Sunday conducted search operations at six locations in the state, including residences of Adhikary and his brother, in connection with its probe into the ponzi scam.