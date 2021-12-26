'Submit report on status of encroachments at ramsar sites, including East West Wetlands'

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has asked the state government to submit a report on the status of encroachments at ramsar sites including the East Kolkata Wetlands (EKW).



A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, during the hearing of a case filed by green action group PUBLIC on illegal construction of a two-storied building in Dhapa Manpur mouza under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, directed the state chief secretary to submit a report on the condition/encroachment of not just EKW but all wetlands in the state.

The court also ordered EKW Managing Authority to conduct a hearing within four weeks and then carry out the demolition with assistance from Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. However, the cost of demolition will have to be borne by the persons responsible for the construction.

It is learnt that PUBLIC counsel Siddhartha Mitra assisted by Rituparna Chatterjee filed a supplementary affidavit to the case against the proposed flyover connecting EM Bypass and the main arterial road of New Town.

This comes after the matter was brought to the notice of EWK chief technical officer. The official wrote to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to take necessary steps after carrying out the inspection. However, no action has been taken so far.