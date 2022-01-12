Subha Shankar Sarkar removed from WBCSSC Chairman post

KOLKATA: The state Education department on Tuesday removed Chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission Subha Shankar Sarkar and appointed Siddharta Majumdar in his place.



Majumdar, an associate professor of City College, Kolkata will take charge on Thursday.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday had expressed dissatisfaction over the role of Sarkar in alleged irregularities associated with teachers' recruitment of class IX and X of state level selection test (SLST) and had recommended to the state government to remove Sarkar from the chairman's post.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20000 on Sarkar.

A high-level meeting was held at Bikash Bhavan on Tuesday which was also attended by Education minister Bratya Basu.

The decision of removing Sarkar and appointing Majumdar was taken in the meeting.

Majumdar has earlier experience of serving as chairman of state College Service Commission.

In another major development Debashis Sen, Managing Director of West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco) with additional charge of Chairman Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority was reemployed on contractual basis for a period of one year with effect from February 1, 2022.