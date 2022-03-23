Sub-variant of Omicron already caused damages in Bengal during last surge, say health experts

KOLKATA: With BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron still playing havoc in various countries and the Centre issuing fresh directives to all the states to increase Covid tests, the health experts in the city pointed out that this sub-variant of Omicron had already caused damages in Bengal during the last surge of cases in January and therefore its most unlikely to again affect people unless there is a further mutation in the Coronavirus.



The doctors also urged the people not to create any panic even if there is a prediction about an impending fourth wave from certain quarters. Doctors' fraternity in the country is however divided over the opinion as to when and how the fourth wave may hit the country and how many mutations may occur across the globe.

"Climate change may have some impact on the characteristics of the virus and it is also crucial as to which vaccines are administered in those countries. New variants sometimes depend upon the effectiveness of the vaccine," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the city. "There is nothing to panic about. People must be alert instead. There is no point of being unnecessarily scared. People must lead a normal life and follow the basic protocol," Dr Mukherjee further added.

WHO has already warned that many false ideas are being floated as some are saying that Covid pandemic is about to end while some others are saying that the Omicron virus is getting weaker.

Some others are claiming that this may be the last variant. As a result, people are also confused. WHO also urged people to remain abstain from spreading such rumors.

A senior doctor in Kolkata, Dr Swapan Biswas said: "Omicron is still prevalent. Bengal is, however, protected against Omicron BA.2. Coronavirus is mutating within a short span of time. It is difficult to say if any more transmissible variants will come or not."