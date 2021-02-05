Sub-centres, community health centres increased in state: Health Min report

KOLKATA: From 1999 to 2018-19, the number of sub-centres and community health centres in the state has increased as per a report published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.



In 1999, the report stated that there were 8,126 sub-centres. The same increased to 10,357 in 2018-19. Even, the community centres have increased from 99 to 348.

The report cited that in 2004-05, there were 10,356 sub centres and from 2004-2010 the number remained the same. Senior health officials opined that there has been an overall upgrade in health infrastructure after Mamata Banerjee came to power.

The infrastructure of the government hospitals have been upgraded. After coming to power, Banerjee formed a health regulatory commission to monitor the quality of services provided by private hospitals.

The report stated between 2004 and 2005, 2009 and 2010, 2014 and 15, the number of community health centres was 346, 348 and 349 respectively.

A senior official of the state government said: "In May 2011, when Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister of Bengal, the health sector in the state was in shambles and then a plan of action was taken up and implemented in a phased manner."

Senior health officials are of the opinion that seven new health districts have been formally announced by the state government, including Jhargram, Nandigram, Basirhat, Diamond Harbour, Rampurhat, Bishnupur and Asansol. A task force has been formed to make the health districts operational.

Around 571 basic emergency obstetric care centres, 121 comprehensive emergency obstetric care services, 49 sick newborn care units, 412 sick newborn stabilisation units, 11 special mother-child complexes, and newborn care corners were set up at all delivery hubs.

Around 20 new SNCUs have been set up in various state-run hospitals. Besides this, the state government has already set up fair price shops in various state-run hospitals.

Sources in the state government said according to their internal report, after the government introduced the Swasthya Sathi scheme (the health insurance scheme to cover the entire population of the state), the beneficiaries list increased considerably. Over the years, the health infrastructure at the primary and the tertiary level has improved.