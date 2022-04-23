Students who challenged hijab ban return home without writing exam

upudi: Two pre-university college students from Udupi who had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab, returned from the exam centre on Friday as they were not allowed to write the exam wearing hijab.



The exam which began on Friday will go on till May 18. The two girls-Alia and Resham- arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the exam centre wearing burqa.

They insisted that they be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab but the college authorities citing the High Court order denied them

entry.

Subsequently, the girls returned home. On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities.

This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.